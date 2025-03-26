Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.