CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $40,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

