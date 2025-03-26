CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $42,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,334 shares of company stock worth $1,383,709. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

