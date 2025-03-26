Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 10,192 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.76% of AAR worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AAR by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 48,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

AAR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 249.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,383.58. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.