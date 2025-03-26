Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 13.3% increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KMR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 426.50 ($5.52). 165,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,644. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.83). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.58. The company has a market capitalization of £471.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.53) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Kenmare Resources

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.