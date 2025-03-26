Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,982 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CW opened at $339.69 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $246.43 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average is $346.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,757.52. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.