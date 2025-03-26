Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.65.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $176.84 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $238,650.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,369,693.25. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,582,789 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

