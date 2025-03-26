W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

W.A.G payment solutions stock opened at GBX 59.86 ($0.78) on Wednesday. W.A.G payment solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.14). The firm has a market cap of £497.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.55) price target on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a research report on Tuesday.

About W.A.G payment solutions

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.

Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

