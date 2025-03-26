Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 664905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRMN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

