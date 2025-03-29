Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

GameStop, Walmart, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that conduct business primarily online, including retail platforms, digital marketplaces, and service providers catering to internet-based commerce. These stocks often reflect trends in technology adoption and consumer behavior, with their performance influenced by factors such as digital innovation, market competition, and shifting regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.06. 39,996,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,976,239. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.70 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,891,348. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $681.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,212. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80.

