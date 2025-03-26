Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Shares Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

