WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 35.7% increase from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTBN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 15,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Get WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.