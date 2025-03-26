Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,241.25 ($80.80).

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($81.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($82.86) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

RIO opened at GBX 4,859.50 ($62.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The firm has a market cap of £101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,911.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,901.24. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509 ($58.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,854 ($75.79).

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 516 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,820 ($62.40) per share, for a total transaction of £24,871.20 ($32,199.90). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($65.72), for a total value of £31,521.96 ($40,810.41). 14.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

