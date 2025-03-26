Brokers Set Expectations for ANRO FY2029 Earnings

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 3.4 %

ANRO stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alto Neuroscience by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 84.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Alto Neuroscience by 619.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

