Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Sells 4,546 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $175,657.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 317,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,869.28. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 6th, Lauren Antonoff sold 13,106 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $551,500.48.
  • On Tuesday, February 25th, Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $594,217.47.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIF traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 319,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,395. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Life360

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,876,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Life360 by 295.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.