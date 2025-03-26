Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Sells 4,546 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $175,657.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 317,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,869.28. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Lauren Antonoff sold 13,106 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $551,500.48.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $594,217.47.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIF traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 319,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,395. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,876,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Life360 by 295.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

