Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $162,396.80 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $101.97 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $88.16 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,974,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,887,000 after purchasing an additional 101,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Glaukos by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,708,000 after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

