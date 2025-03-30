Eric Richard Remer Sells 7,164 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $75,293.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,621,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,097,445.70. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $98,436.66.

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $135,113.44.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $98,512.47.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

EverCommerce Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.12 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

EVCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in EverCommerce by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 106,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in EverCommerce by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

