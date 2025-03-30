Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells 22,700 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SNA opened at $329.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.12 and a 200-day moving average of $333.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.40.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
