iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,331. The firm has a market cap of $832.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $73.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

