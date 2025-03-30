North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Purchases C$92,835.60 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Monday, March 24th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$93,236.00.

On Wednesday, January 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total transaction of C$196,204.40.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$22.90 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$21.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The company has a market cap of C$612.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.92.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.