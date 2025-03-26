Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMU stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
