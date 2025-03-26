Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Mar 26th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

