Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0752 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

