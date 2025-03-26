Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0752 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSCS opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
