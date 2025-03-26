Core Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

