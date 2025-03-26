Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.4 %
WEBL stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 3.56.
About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares
