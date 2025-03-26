Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 538 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $577.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

