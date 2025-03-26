Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Markel Group worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,426,699.78. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MKL opened at $1,863.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,859.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,723.67.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

