Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

