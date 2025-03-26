Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2233 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of MUD opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75.
Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
