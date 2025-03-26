Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,883 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

