Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Medtronic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,102,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,263 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
