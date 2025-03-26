Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 11.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Excalibur Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSL opened at $348.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $321.93 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

