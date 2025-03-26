America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of RSP opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
