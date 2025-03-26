Mendel Money Management Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mendel Money Management cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.3% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.