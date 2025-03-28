Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $32.23. 1,694,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,494. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,159.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,083,269 shares of company stock worth $290,611,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

