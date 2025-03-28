Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Announces Earnings Results

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of CREG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,634. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.64. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

