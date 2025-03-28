Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Robert Bulluss Sells 50,000 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bulluss sold 50,000 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.66), for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($33,018.87).

Robert Bulluss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Bulluss purchased 5,430 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$6,700.62 ($4,214.23).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

