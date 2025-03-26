Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

