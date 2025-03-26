TIAA Trust National Association Sells 27,901 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,901 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

