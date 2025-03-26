Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 767,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,395,000 after buying an additional 194,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,402,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,569,000 after buying an additional 173,531 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 534.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,972,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $132.57.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
