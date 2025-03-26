Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 767,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,395,000 after buying an additional 194,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,402,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,569,000 after buying an additional 173,531 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 534.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,972,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.