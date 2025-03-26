iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $47,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $380.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

