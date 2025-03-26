Modern Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

HYDB opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

