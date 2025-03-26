EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 288,662 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,469,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 110,162 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 70,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.