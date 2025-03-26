Q2 Earnings Forecast for Liquidia Issued By Lifesci Capital

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Liquidia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,259. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $263,200.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,905.06. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $843,326. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 54.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

