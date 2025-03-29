Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

