Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Precigen FY2025 Earnings

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Precigen in a research note issued on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,521.68% and a negative return on equity of 123.06%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.71 on Monday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Precigen by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,241,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,962 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 691,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 417,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 127,467 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 125,145 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

