Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 25,399 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 327.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in NMI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Insider Activity at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

