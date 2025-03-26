Summit Global Investments Makes New $237,000 Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total value of $353,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,741.20. This trade represents a 20.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $530.64 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $544.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

