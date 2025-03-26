Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 101,624 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,624 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CDP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.96.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 99.19%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

