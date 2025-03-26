Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 109,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 83,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.