United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.07.

Leidos stock opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

